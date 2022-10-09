David’s Morning Forecast - Beautiful Sunday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cool across the metro again this morning, but not nearly as chilly as yesterday. Temperatures dipped into the upper 30s and low 40s around the area with mainly clear skies. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today along with a light west breeze which will help us to warm up very quickly. By Noon temperatures should already be climbing into the middle 60s with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Highs should top out near 77 degrees in Omaha and in Lincoln, making for some fantastic weather to get outdoors. Winds may gust to around 15mph in the afternoon, but that should not have a huge impact on outdoor plans.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Quiet conditions continue overnight with clear skies and light winds. Temperatures once again drop back into the low and middle 40s, typical temperatures for this time of year. However, afternoon readings will once again be well above normal. A breezy south to southwest wind and plenty of sun will bring highs that reach into the upper 70s in the metro, with low 80s possible around Lincoln and Columbus. That’ll put temperatures around 10 degrees above average for mid-October.

Spotty Storms Tuesday (WOWT)

Tuesday is even warmer with highs in the low 80s looking likely in Omaha. Winds will be on the stronger side, potentially gusting to around 30mph at times out of the southwest. The summer-like warmth ends on Tuesday, a cold front will be moving through during the late evening or early overnight. A few scattered showers or storms are possible with that front through the early overnight. While it does look like there will be at least a few storms, widespread rain still doesn’t appear likely at this time with rainfall potential still rather sparse.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Temperatures cool quite a bit behind that front, falling back into the low 70s on Wednesday, and low 60s on Thursday. More typical fall weather looks to settle in by the end of the week, through the upcoming weekend.

