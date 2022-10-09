David’s Evening Forecast - Warm and breezy start to the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After another chilly start this morning, beautiful weather moved in for this afternoon. A light west breeze along with abundant sunshine allowed temperatures to quickly warm into the mid and even upper 70s all across the metro. It will be fantastic this evening for anything you want to do outdoors, temperatures holding in the 70s through 7pm, dropping to 60 by around 10pm.

This Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

Monday morning will not be quite as chilly as the last couple morning with lows in the middle 40s. Plenty more sunshine is expected, with an even warmer afternoon. South to southwest winds may pick up to around 15 or 20mph. Temperatures jump from the 40s in the morning into the 70s by the lunch hour. Highs in the metro likely top out right around 80 degrees, well above average for this time of year.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Strong southwest winds arrive on Tuesday, potentially gusting up to around 30mph. That wind combined with dry air and plenty of sunshine is a good recipe for even warmer conditions. Temperatures are likely in the low to mid 70s by midday, with highs climbing into the middle 80s across the region. Not quite record territory, but anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees above average.

Very Warm Tuesday Afternoon (WOWT)

A cold front will move into the area Tuesday evening, bringing a chance for a few scattered showers and storms. Rain chances start to increase after 6pm, and linger into the early overnight. Not everyone will see rain, but there will be at least a few storms in the area. Rainfall totals don’t appear all that impressive at this point, so the rain is unlikely to have an impact on our ongoing drought conditions.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Very windy and cooler conditions are expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs fall into the low 70s on Wednesday, with 60s on Thursday. Winds could gust up to around 40mph at times. We should warm back into the mid-70s by the upcoming weekend before another surge of cooler air arrives next week.

