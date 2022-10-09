Congressman Don Bacon appears on Meet the Press, asked on Herschel Walker and Donald Trump

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Sunday’s edition of Meet the Press, guest moderator Kristen Welker spoke with Nebraska Republican Congressman Don Bacon.

Bacon, currently in a re-election battle against State Sen. Tony Vargas, was asked about supporting a controversial GOP candidate for a Senate seat in Georgia.

Herschel Walker is in a fight against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.

Walker came under fire this past week from a report accusing the former football star turned politician of paying for a former girlfriend’s abortion.

Here’s what Bacon had to say.

”I sure do, for policy positions. Senator Warnock is one of the most liberal, progressive folks,” Bacon said.

“Now, Herschel needs to come clean and just be honest. We also know that we all make mistakes and it’s just better, if this actually did happen, say ‘I’m sorry’ and ask for forgiveness. But this is ultimately going to come down to positions.”

Welker continued to press Bacon during the course of the interview. Also asking for his position on supporting former president Donald Trump if he ran in the 2024 election.

Welker: “That you would not support former president Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024. But I want to ask you if he is the party’s nominee, will you vote for him?”

Bacon: “When we get to that point, I’ll let you know.”

Welker: “You’re up for re-election right now, congressman. A lot of voters want to know where you stand on this issue. Will you support former president Trump if he’s the nominee in 2024?”

Bacon: “I have made my point for the primary. That’s as far as I want to go right now. In the end, we get to win in November and take back the House and the Senate to stop Joe Biden’s policy. We need to force them back in the middle. That is where my focus is on.”

Thursday is the highly anticipated debate for the second Congressional seat between incumbent Don Bacon and challenger Tony Vargas.

It will be streamed live on wowt.com at 12 p.m.Thursday.

