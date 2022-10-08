Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 7.
This week’s most-viewed coverage included an update on a popular restaurant, an invasive species, and a tragic crash that killed 6 people.
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 7.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio set to open with new owners as ‘The Mio’
A new version of a popular Omaha restaurant is coming.
5. Two dead in overnight shooting in Bennington
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people found in a home overnight in Bennington.
4. Combating the spotted lanternfly in Nebraska, Iowa
The invasive insect is notorious for sucking the life out of more than 70 different species.
3. Pick up plows through pizza place in Plattsmouth
A truck hit two buildings, plowing through one of them, in Plattsmouth.
2. Neighbors, family react to Lincoln crash that killed 6
Community members react after a tragic crash that killed six people in Lincoln.
1. Lincoln single-car crash kills 6
Lincoln Police first announce a tragic single-car crash that killed six people.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Popular restaurant returns, in a way
5. 6 people killed in single-car crash
4. Stranger Things Halloween house allowed to reopen
3. Nick Cannon has 10th child
2. Alcohol approved for Nebraksa Basketball games
1. Loretta Lynn passes away
CATCH UP
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.