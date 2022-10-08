Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 7.

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an update on a popular restaurant, an invasive species, and a tragic crash that killed 6 people.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 7.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio set to open with new owners as ‘The Mio’

A new version of a popular Omaha restaurant is coming.

Although a much beloved Italian restaurant has closed, it has been revived.

5. Two dead in overnight shooting in Bennington

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people found in a home overnight in Bennington.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people found in a home overnight in Bennington.

4. Combating the spotted lanternfly in Nebraska, Iowa

The invasive insect is notorious for sucking the life out of more than 70 different species.

Step on it, squash it, spray it, whatever you have to do to kill it.

3. Pick up plows through pizza place in Plattsmouth

A truck hit two buildings, plowing through one of them, in Plattsmouth.

A pick up truck plowed through a restaurant in Plattsmouth

2. Neighbors, family react to Lincoln crash that killed 6

Community members react after a tragic crash that killed six people in Lincoln.

Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory.

1. Lincoln single-car crash kills 6

Lincoln Police first announce a tragic single-car crash that killed six people.

Six people are dead after a single-car crash in Lincoln

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. 6 dead after car hits tree in Lincoln
2. Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
3. Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
4. ‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
5. Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly
6. Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Popular restaurant returns, in a way

5. 6 people killed in single-car crash

The group was on their way home around 2 a.m. Sunday, when they collided head-on with a tree in a quiet, east Lincoln neighborhood. Marlo Lundak WOWT reports. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3rtndxU

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, October 3, 2022

4. Stranger Things Halloween house allowed to reopen

3. Nick Cannon has 10th child

2. Alcohol approved for Nebraksa Basketball games

At its meeting Friday, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents also approved the start of the process for potential...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, September 30, 2022

1. Loretta Lynn passes away

Loretta Lynn already had four children before launching her career in the early 1960s, and her songs reflected her pride in her rural Kentucky background. More: https://on.wowt6.com/3M8fBug

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, October 4, 2022
