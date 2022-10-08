Police respond to robbery at north Lincoln Kwik Shop

(WRAL)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 2300 Cornhusker Highway Kwik Shop on Saturday.

According to LPD, officers were called to the convenience store at 6:05 a.m. An employee of the store saw a man, around 30 years old, taking items and walking out of the store without paying. The man reentered the store, where the employee confronted him.

The suspect then threatened the employee and displayed a firearm. The suspect then grabbed some additional merchandise before leaving the store in a dark-colored sedan.

LPD said that around $50 in products were stolen.

