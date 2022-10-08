Omaha permanent makeup artist donates services to breast cancer patients

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Autumn Ochsner helps people feel beautiful. She does that for free once a month to a group of people that could use some sunshine.

“I donate my service to women that have had alopecia who need eyebrows and women who have breast cancer and need areola reconstruction,” said Ochsner.

She’s been helping people battling breast cancer regain their confidence for the past six years on the first Friday of every month at her Autumn Lee Artistry location in Omaha. She calls it her Cherry Blossom Project.

“It represents beauty but also how fragile life is.”

She’s helped more than 100 women in the past six years, totaling over $50,000 in services.

Each woman with her own story.

“There’s sad ones. There’s one girl that came in, she just wanted pretty brows because she passed away. It’s sad. She was only 24 years old...But I get to hear stories of success too. So those are the ones that I like to take with me and those are the ones that I like to share with the other women I’m working on because they need to hear that at this time.”

Tracy Nourse underwent a double mastectomy in 2018. Now she’s four years cancer-free. But she grapples with self-image and confidence.

“When I woke up from that surgery, and I looked at myself, I just looked at my husband and I said I’m mangled. And from there, I just never saw myself that same,” said Nourse. “I had asked my husband at that time to please just take the mirrors down.”

Ochsner is licensed in areola reconstruction to help women with that feeling.

It’ll take months to safely build that area of Nourse’s chest. But the process has now begun.

Chemotherapy took Tracy’s eyebrows too. Now she has them back.

“The best part of it all is when you get to see their face. When they get to see that work done, completed. They get to see a piece of their old self again. They cry. We cry together. It’s a wonderful feeling,” said Ochsner.

