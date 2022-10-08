New program to help at-risk teens in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jake Shaddy knows what it’s like to need some redirection.

“Myself, I’ve actually been to DCYC (Douglas County Youth Center), Kearney. I’ve done every program that you can do as a juvenile,” said Shaddy. “I didn’t really have too much guidance, have somebody that I could look up to. Felt like I could relate with.”

That’s why he’s working with Shelby and Bryan Rosso to create a day reporting program for kids in the system. It’s an alternative to a detention center, the streets or sitting at home.

The name is Young Hope Youth Services.

They’re in the process of finalizing their status as a registered service provider with the state. Young Hope would partner with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Region 6, Hearts the Heal, and other system-involved youth. DHHS collaborates with the Office of Probation.

“Our goal is to create for teenagers to come that is going to be a place where they can learn life schools. That it be a place for them to go to show them a life outside of living on the streets,” said Shelby Rosso.

Shelby Rosso and her husband took out a loan to renovate a house. The multi-room building will have many different functions.

“This room is actually going to be bo-ho. It’s going to be full of plants and macramé and just be a relaxing room where they can read and unwind.”

They’re also working on a gym and music room. They hope to stock the house with music equipment and instruments, gaming devices, computers, and art supplies. Since they are funding this project themselves, they created a GoFundMe to round out the supplies.

“It does not cost the families at all. Our funding is going to be done through the state.”

This program will supplement traditional probationary services, services that Shaddy felt didn’t connect well with youth when he was a kid in the system.

He said Young Hope will be different. Young Hope looks to serve six to eight teens at a time to make sure the two staff members can give them proper attention during the day.

“Actually being a part of their lives. Not just an hour of their life. You see them for a little bit of time, you know. And pretty much they’re out the door.”

What helped Shaddy turn his life around were real examples of success stories.

“The moments that I do remember when I was in DCYC, the youth center, is when they had someone that’s been to prison, and they gave a speech. I remember that more than anything,” he said.

That transformative experience informs the new program coming to Omaha.

“What I really wanted to contribute to this program is bringing in motivational speakers who have been through it, who have lived it.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.