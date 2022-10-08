More than Pink Walk returns to Werner Park

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Pink as far as the eye can see.

After a two-year covid hiatus, Saturday was the great return of the More than Pink Walk at Werner Park.

The walk is all about supporting breast cancer survivors and those currently undergoing treatment– also known as ‘thrivers’.

Over 2,000 participants had the choice of either walking a mile or 3 miles.

According to Breastcancer.org, about 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

6 News spoke to some women part of Saturday’s event. Here are their stories.

“I was diagnosed in 2011 with triple negative,” said breast cancer survivor Margie Smith. “It devastated me to hear that I have to be honest with you because my girls had just lost their dad.”

“I was lucky,” said survivor Sherri Hoffman. “I didn’t have chemo and radiation like most of these ladies did. I did have expanders and I had reconstruction, but I stand here today with the big word of awareness,”

“I don’t get to have a bad day, I just have moments,” said cancer patient Kari Nickell. “We’ll get through it together, for sure. This is the epitome of no one fights alone.”

WOWT was a proud sponsor of Saturday’s event and Daybreak anchor Danielle Avitable was the MC, Craig Nigrelli also stopped by.

Team Kari is one of the event’s fundraising leaders.

At last check, her team has raised more than $3,200.

All proceeds from Saturday will go towards breast cancer research and education.

So far they’ve raised over $175,000 dollars.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.