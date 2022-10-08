Huskers Radio announces Matt Davison’s last game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday’s game with the Huskers against the Rutgers also marked the end of a 19-year run Matt Davison called Huskers games on the radio.

Davison is the analyst who works with lead announcer Greg Sharpe. He is also a member of the 1997 National Championship Football Team.

As was just stated on the broadcast, tonight's game in Piscataway will be @Matt_Davison's final call with Nebraska Athletics.



Thank you Matt for 19 years of dedication to Husker broadcasts! pic.twitter.com/kS7wVKblbm — Huskers Radio Network (@HuskersRadio) October 7, 2022

Matt is moving into a new role, helping raise money for Nebraska NIL.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.