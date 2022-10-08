Huskers Radio announces Matt Davison’s last game
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday’s game with the Huskers against the Rutgers also marked the end of a 19-year run Matt Davison called Huskers games on the radio.
Davison is the analyst who works with lead announcer Greg Sharpe. He is also a member of the 1997 National Championship Football Team.
Matt is moving into a new role, helping raise money for Nebraska NIL.
