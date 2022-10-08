High school football Week 7: Kearney and Westside fight through a venue change

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Week 7 of high school football brought around some unusual events, including Kearney and Westside moving their game to Papio South in the third quarter. Lots more action elsewhere across the region. Here are the highlights.

Bellevue East vs. Bellevue West

Elkhorn South vs. Grand Island

Lincoln Southeast vs. Millard West

Fremont vs. Omaha North

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Boys Town

Glenwood vs. Lewis Central

