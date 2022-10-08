Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln

(WABI)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday.

According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.

The suspects demanded that the victims give them their valuables. One of the victims gave the suspects their wallet. The suspects then fled the area.

LPD said around $39 in personal items were stolen.

This incident remains under investigation. The Lincoln Police Department asks those with additional information to call the LPD non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naked man ends up in an Omaha drainage pipe, refused to come out
Lincoln Northwest High School excludes varsity basketball for 2022-2023 season
One of Texas’ most wanted fugitives arrested in Council Bluffs
Trey Palmer touchdown
Huskers beat Rutgers 14-13, winning a one possession game
Huskers Radio announces Matt Davison’s last game

Latest News

Police respond to robbery at north Lincoln Kwik Shop
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 7.
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Crisp morning, nice afternoon
Crisp morning, nice afternoon