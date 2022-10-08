Early voters in Douglas County ignore political ads during upcoming midterms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Right now it is prime time for political ads as we move closer to the 2022 midterms.

There are some voters in Douglas County who say they no longer have to pay attention to those ads. Those voters have already made their decisions and marked their ballots.

Early voters are rolling up to drop boxes and dropping off their ballots weeks before Election Day. Douglas County election officials believe many voters will fill out their ballots and make their political decisions early.

“I think this time around we’ll probably settle into about 50% early voting and 50% at the polling places my best guess at this time,” said Brian Kruse, Douglas County election commissioner.

Joan and Ron Ulrich are two voters in that 50% who vote early and who now can tune out the political ads we’ve watching for months.

Voters encouraged to make plan to vote in Nov 8 General Election by choosing one of three options: 1) vote early by mail, 2) vote early in person at the Election Commission, or 3) vote at their polling place on election day Info about deadlines, etc: https://t.co/mgs3w3LdmX pic.twitter.com/6rJmFXLIri — Douglas Co Elections (@dcElections) September 28, 2022

“Yes please, wish they’d take them off the air, especially since the fact is what some of them are saying they’re not telling us anything all they’re doing is demining the other person,” said Joan and Ron Ulrich.

Some of the early voters we talked to say they feel relief after casting their ballots and now can stop listening to political ads they feel were not helpful at all.

“I believe there’s a little negativity going on with the advertisements on TV so I have made my decisions on everything and I decided to go ahead and vote because I’ve looked at the issues and decided what I needed to vote for,” said Mauree Vesely.

Some early voters say they’re happy to get it over with, saying the political ads have taken a toll.

“Real tired, extremely I’ve aged another 20 years,” said Joan and Ron Ulrich.

Douglas County election officials say the deadline to request an early ballot by mail is October 28 at 6 p.m.

If you have any questions about voting go to the election commissioner’s website.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.