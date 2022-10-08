David’s Morning Forecast - Crisp morning, nice afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us waking up this morning to the first freeze of the season. Temperatures bottomed out in the 20s outside of the metro, Omaha dipping to 30 degrees to start the day. A very crisp morning with a layer of frost for just about everyone. The frost and freeze should effectively end the growing season for the majority of the area, although temperatures will warm quite a bit in the coming days.

Today's Morning Lows (WOWT)

After the cold start to the morning, temperatures quill climb quickly. Plenty of sunshine and a southwest breeze will bring temperatures back into the 50s by late morning. We may see a few clouds midday, but more sun that clouds for the majority of your Saturday. Afternoon temperatures jump into the middle 60s around the metro, with some upper 60s possible for areas around Lincoln, Columbus and Norfolk.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday will see another chilly start with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but it will not be quite as cold as today. Plenty more sunshine is on the way for tomorrow. Temperatures should be even warmer than today, with highs climbing back above average. We should top out around 75 in Omaha, with a few spots in central Nebraska possibly a little warmer than that.

Warming temperatures (WOWT)

We continue the warming trend into early next week. Monday we warm into the upper 70s, with 80s possible once again by Tuesday. We’ll return to more fall-like weather for the second half of next week as a cold front brings a few light rain showers on Wednesday, and temperatures that drop back into the low 70s and 60s for the remainder of the week. Next Wednesday is really our only chance for any moisture over the next 10 days, so drought conditions will likely continue to intensify for the region.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.