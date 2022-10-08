David’s Evening Forecast - Cool again tonight, much warmer Sunday

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a cold morning across the area with the first freeze of the season for just about everyone. Lots of sunshine and a southwest breeze helped to warm us back into the middle 60s this afternoon. Those temperatures a touch below average but felt pretty good with the sunshine. It will be great to get outdoors for the early evening, but it will cool off quickly as the sun sets so you’ll probably want jacket. Temperatures are back into the upper 40s by 10pm. Not quite as cold overnight, with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

This Evening's Forecast
This Evening's Forecast(WOWT)

There might be some patchy frost early Sunday, mainly north of town but nothing like what we saw this morning. Full sunshine is on the way for most of the day, along with a light west breeze. It should really be a fantastic day. Temperatures will warm quickly, with highs topping out in the middle 70s, back above average for this time year. Wind should be on the light side by the evening, great weather to get outdoors.

Sunday's Forecast
Sunday's Forecast(WOWT)

Even warmer conditions are expected early next week. Highs reach the upper 70s for Monday, with low 80s likely on Tuesday. Feeling a little like summer once again, at least for a couple of days. A cold front will move through Tuesday night bringing a few light showers, and a drop in temperatures for the second half of the week. Though highs drop back into the low 70s and 60s, nothing terribly chilly appears to be on the horizon with overnight lows staying above freezing for the extended forecast.

Temperatures Next Week
Temperatures Next Week(WOWT)

