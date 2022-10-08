Car crashes into south Lincoln house

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday.

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.

The cause of this incident is still under investigation.

