Car crashes into south Lincoln house

Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday.

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.

The cause of this incident is still under investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest updates.

