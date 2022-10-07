Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly today but we’ll see frosty & freezing temps Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Colder air has settled in to start Friday morning but most of us will stay in the 40s avoiding frost this morning. This will be the coldest afternoon of the week with highs only in the mid 50s. Thankfully we’ll have plenty of sunshine!

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Tonight will be a cold night, the coldest night and morning of the season so far. It is a 6 First Alert Weather Day Saturday morning due to the frost that is likely and a light freeze that some may see. Temperatures will fall into the 30-34 degree range by Saturday morning and will likely damage many sensitive plants you have outside.

6 First Alert Wx Day (WOWT)

We’ll be able to rebound rather quickly Saturday morning heading into the afternoon with highs in the 60s like Saturday.

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

The rest of the weekend will be rather comfortable for fall with highs in the 70s returning by Sunday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Next week will continues our dry and mild October with temperatures likely to stay above freezing all week. So if you can save your plants tonight into Saturday morning, they’ll likely last another week to 10 days.

