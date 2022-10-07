Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly today but we’ll see frosty & freezing temps Saturday morning

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Colder air has settled in to start Friday morning but most of us will stay in the 40s avoiding frost this morning. This will be the coldest afternoon of the week with highs only in the mid 50s. Thankfully we’ll have plenty of sunshine!

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Tonight will be a cold night, the coldest night and morning of the season so far. It is a 6 First Alert Weather Day Saturday morning due to the frost that is likely and a light freeze that some may see. Temperatures will fall into the 30-34 degree range by Saturday morning and will likely damage many sensitive plants you have outside.

6 First Alert Wx Day
6 First Alert Wx Day(WOWT)

We’ll be able to rebound rather quickly Saturday morning heading into the afternoon with highs in the 60s like Saturday.

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)

The rest of the weekend will be rather comfortable for fall with highs in the 70s returning by Sunday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Next week will continues our dry and mild October with temperatures likely to stay above freezing all week. So if you can save your plants tonight into Saturday morning, they’ll likely last another week to 10 days.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse
Reports: Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign
Naked man ends up in an Omaha drainage pipe, refused to come out
OPS: Omaha middle school staff heard using ‘inappropriate language’
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed

Latest News

First Alert Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Frost & a light freeze likely Saturday morning
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold front moving through today
This evening's forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Fall cold front arrives tomorrow
Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler air moving in heading towards a frosty Saturday