One of Texas’ most wanted fugitives arrested in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - One of Texas’ most wanted criminals was just captured with assistance from Council Bluffs Police.

According to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Anthony Basaldua of McAllen, Texas, was arrested Thursday in Council Bluffs.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force worked with the U.S. Marshals Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force to find and arrest Basaldua in Iowa.

Council Bluffs Police assisted with the arrest. Basaldua was arrested without incident.

Basaldua was wanted since August 2021 when the McAllen Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for Aggravated Sexual Assault. Later in July 2022, a second warrant was issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for Basaldua for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

He is also allegedly a member of the Latin Kings, which is one of the largest Hispanic and Latino street gangs.

Between 2009 and 2017, Basaldua was convicted multiple times for several crimes, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, abandoning/endangering a child, unlawful possession of a firearm, terroristic threat, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of property, burglary of a vehicle, and burglary of a building.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.