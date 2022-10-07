Omaha police ask for public help in homicide investigation of 13-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are asking for help from the public in the ongoing homicide investigation of a 13-year-old.

Officials are asking people in the neighborhood of Hanscom Park to get in touch with detectives who may have any videos from Ring cameras or any video surveillance.

They are specifically looking for videos in the area of Ed Creighton Ave to Woolworth Ave and 32nd Ave to 29th Street from 11 p.m. September 28 and 1 a.m. September 29.

Officers found Lenny Rodriguez nearby after going across the street from Hanscom Park last Wednesday on reports of shots fired. It’s reported Rodriguez died after being rushed to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or submit a tip online via the P3 Tips mobile app or the Crime Stoppers website. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

