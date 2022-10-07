Nebraska Legislature considers changes following Omaha daycare abuse

Nebraska legislatures are trying to figure out if police changes need to be made following abuse at a chain of metro daycares
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature is trying to figure out if policy changes need to be made following abuse at a chain of metro daycares.

An owner and an employee at Rosewood Academy were cited for child abuse in December of 2020 and January of 2021.

Rosewood Academy investigation: Court citations detail incidents involving Omaha daycare owner, staff

Parents did not find out their children had been mistreated until three months after it happened.

The Nebraska Legislature decided to take a closer look at the rules for notifying guardians.

Friday afternoon a committee heard testimony from some of the parents whose kids were hurt at Rosewood.

”If even one of these submitted claims had been reported to all of the parents at the facility as this new statute proposes, it could have prevented so many of these children from suffering,” said parent Ashlynn Turner. “Giving parents the power to make informed decisions about their children and those who care for them can not be understated.”

When the committee finishes its study it will put a report together for the Legislature.

