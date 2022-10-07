Natural gas line break closes Omaha street

Construction crews hit the line near 38th and Leavenworth streets
A section of Leavenworth Street at 38th remains blocked after a construction crew ruptured a natural gas line under the street.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Leavenworth Street was blocked off Thursday afternoon after a construction crew ruptured a natural gas line under the roadway.

Omaha Fire said the workers were burrowing into the street near 38th and Leavenworth streets to put some sort of line in and ended up hitting a three-inch high-pressure natural gas line instead.

Nearby businesses were evacuated until the air could be checked to make sure there was no natural gas in the buildings. M.U.D. was also called in to shut off the gas.

Crews will need to tear up the street to get it fixed.

