Natural gas line break closes Omaha street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Leavenworth Street was blocked off Thursday afternoon after a construction crew ruptured a natural gas line under the roadway.

Omaha Fire said the workers were burrowing into the street near 38th and Leavenworth streets to put some sort of line in and ended up hitting a three-inch high-pressure natural gas line instead.

Nearby businesses were evacuated until the air could be checked to make sure there was no natural gas in the buildings. M.U.D. was also called in to shut off the gas.

Crews will need to tear up the street to get it fixed.

#Traffic - Beginning Thursday, October 6, at 2:00 p.m., Leavenworth St will be restricted to one lane in each direction at S. 38th Ave due to utility work/gas repair in the inside lanes by MUD for seven days. - https://t.co/1vADypGxun — Omaha Public Works (@omahapublicwrks) October 6, 2022

