Naked man ends up in an Omaha drainage pipe, refused to come out

OPD gave 6 News an update and said the man finally came out around 3:30 p.m.
A very odd scene at Shadow Ridge Country Club in West Omaha.
By Johan Marin
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A naked man ended up in a drainage pipe near Shadow Ridge Country Club in West Omaha and refused to come out.

“So, right now we’re waiting for him to remove himself from the drainage pipe,” Bryan Crotzer, Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief said.

Crotzer says a man entered a drainage pipe on his own.

“Police were called to numerous houses for an individual trespassing on property,” Crotzer said.

So, Crotzer took over. He said the man ended up 40 feet inside the drainage pipe and firefighters were on the other end of the pipe pumping oxygen toward him just in case.

“We’re waiting for him to make up his mind,” Crotzer said.

This happened around the afternoon. OPD gave 6 News an update and said the man finally came out around 3:30 p.m.

As of right now, OPD hasn’t provided any further information.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
OPS: Omaha middle school staff heard using ‘inappropriate language’
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
CHI Health patient procedure canceled without notice due to IT security incident
Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured

Latest News

Omaha nonprofit aims to helps homeless ahead of cold weather
Saturday Morning Temperatures
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooling temps to close the week, frost likely Saturday morning
Rock band Paramore postpones Omaha tour stop, citing COVID-19 case
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooling temps to close the week, frost likely Saturday morning