Naked man ends up in an Omaha drainage pipe, refused to come out

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A naked man ended up in a drainage pipe near Shadow Ridge Country Club in West Omaha and refused to come out.

“So, right now we’re waiting for him to remove himself from the drainage pipe,” Bryan Crotzer, Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief said.

Crotzer says a man entered a drainage pipe on his own.

“Police were called to numerous houses for an individual trespassing on property,” Crotzer said.

So, Crotzer took over. He said the man ended up 40 feet inside the drainage pipe and firefighters were on the other end of the pipe pumping oxygen toward him just in case.

“We’re waiting for him to make up his mind,” Crotzer said.

This happened around the afternoon. OPD gave 6 News an update and said the man finally came out around 3:30 p.m.

As of right now, OPD hasn’t provided any further information.

