Lincoln man sentenced for threatening elected official

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Lincoln man was sentenced to 18 months Thursday for making multiple threatening posts on social media associated with Colorado’s top election official.

Travis Ford, 42, pleaded guilty in June. Court documents indicate he posted threats on Instagram that included, “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t. Do you think Soros will/can protect you?” and “Your security detail is far too thin and incompetent to protect you. This world is unpredictable these days.... anything can happen to anyone.”

Ford also posted similar messages directed at the president of the United States and another public figure.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland issued a statement in reaction to the sentencing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska. He said, “This sentence makes clear that those who illegally threaten election workers should be prepared to face meaningful penalties. The Justice Department will not hesitate to hold accountable those whose illegal threats of violence endanger the public servants who administer our elections.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray also released a statement saying, “Make no mistake, threatening election officials is a serious attack on our democratic process. Today’s sentence proves that the FBI and our partners will stand up to anyone who attempts to intimidate election workers for doing their jobs. The American voting system is secure and we are dedicated to ensuring it stays that way.”

The FBI Denver Field Office investigated the case with the assistance of the FBI Omaha Field Office.

The Attorney General’s office urges anyone to report suspected threats or violent acts to their local FBI office and request to speak with the Election Crimes Coordinator. You can also call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or file an online complaint.

