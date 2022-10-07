‘It’s exciting to see change’: U.S Republican Sen. Ben Sasse named finalist for University of Florida’s presidency

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - U.S Republican Senator Ben Sasse was named a finalist for the University of Florida’s presidency.

Students were notified about the soon-to-be president through an e-blast.

“What better position to have previously been in,” shared student Eva Alvarez. “To come in and now be able to say I know what it’s like to reach out to the people, reach out for the students.”

Rahul Patel from the UF Search Committee released a statement quoting “This is the right moment for such a gifted public servant to lead the gator nation into the future.”

“I feel like that will be really important, a big part of being a president is being able to speak with the students and connect with them through emails and speeches and I feel like that’s gonna really help him a lot,” said student Carolina Perez.

If approved by UF’s Board of Trustees, Sasse would become the 13th president of the university. Students said that despite of his background, they should put the politics aside and focus on university’s future.

“Seems like he has a good education, he’s been a college president before I guess and I feel like you should give them a chance headed by people who know what they’re doing so I would trust that,” stated student Daymara Nieves.

State lawmakers passed a law that got rid of requirements for transparency in presidential searches. The university was allowed to keep the candidates secret until they named the finalist.

Students said current president Kent Fuchs was welcoming at UF events, and hope the same will come from the nominee. Sasse is set to visit the university on Monday.

“I think it’s really important for him to be so immersed in like what I life is like out on campus”, shared student Kathleen Ahrens.

University of Florida’s Board of Trustees will interview Sasse in November.

