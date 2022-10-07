Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches triple digits

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian’s death toll has climbed into the triple digits.

The number of recorded storm-related deaths rose Thursday to at least 101 in the eight days since the storm made landfall in southwest Florida.

Of the total deaths, 98 were in Florida, according to reports from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

Other storm deaths include five in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia.

Ian is the second-deadliest storm to hit the mainland United States in the 21st century behind Hurricane Katrina, which left more than 1,800 people dead in 2005.

The deadliest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. was the Great Galveston Hurricane in 1900 that killed as many as 8,000 people.

