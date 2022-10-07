Culinary students help with major Omaha museum event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New chefs are putting their skills to the test this week.

The KANEKO museum’s annual soirée will feature foods prepared with the help of students. It’s a week of prep for a night of fun. Chef Jamil Djibril Bah-Traore and Chef Wilson Calixte are the head chefs for tomorrow’s event featuring a new art exhibit.

“It’s a pressure-packed environment, I mean when you’re cooking for 500 people, 700 people,” said Calixte, owner of Le Voltaire.

By their side...culinary students.

“This is the first time we’re bringing No More Empty Pots students at this level. Because KANEKO is a big event,” said Djibril Bah-Traore, owner of House of Bah.

Hundreds of people will taste 15 of their African and French fusion hors d’oeuvres as they experience the new exhibit.

The two head chefs will be accompanied by 13 students or recent graduates of the No More Empty Pots culinary certificate program.

The eight-week program is licensed by the Nebraska Department of Education.

“This is one way for us to help showcase what can happen when you go through the culinary certificate program and put those skills to use in the community,” said Nancy Williams, CEO of the nonprofit.

“When I was going to school I didn’t get that opportunity until I started working,” said Djibril Bah-Traore. “For them, it’s an opportunity to not only learn the skills as a chef but the business also, right? How do you prepare for something like this? What do you do?”

Ella is a 20-year-old culinary student who took the opportunity to get this real-world experience.

“I’ve learned a lot of different cooking techniques already. I haven’t worked with meat in big portions like this a lot. So that’s one thing. The other thing is also just listening to other people. Knowing what they have to say. Learning their passions and connecting it to what we’re doing,” she said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, openings for chefs are projected to grow 15% in the next 10 years, which they say is faster than average. That equates to about 24,000 openings.

“Every chef, every restaurant, every industry, they need people to work. So this is the moment if you have passion for this field to get in because you’re going to fit in right away,” said Djibril Bah-Traore.

Friday night, guests will taste the work of two heads based in Omaha and students looking to break into the industry.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.