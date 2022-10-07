Car seat placed on stovetop sparks apartment fire in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five people have to find a new place to stay Friday night, following a fire in their south Lincoln apartment.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a kitchen fire at an apartment northeast of 14th Street and Highway 2 on Friday around 11 a.m.

According to LFR, fire crews arrived to find smoke on the second floor of a 6-plex apartment building. Residents were evacuating when firefighters arrived.

A car seat was temporarily put on the stovetop and the burner accidentally turned on causing the fire, according to a press release from LFR.

LFR said the fire was contained to a single apartment.

The damage is estimated at $75,000. No injures were reported.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.