Athlete of the Week: Omaha North’s Champ Davis

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week Omaha North’s Champ Davis received his first division one offer from Nebraska. The offer from the Huskers comes 26 years after interim head coach Mickey Joseph began his coaching career with the Vikings helping the receivers and quarterbacks.

”Overall it was just surprising and I didn’t know it was going to come, but after I got it I was very excited. Very thankful. And just continue to work hard and try to earn more,” said Davis.

In only his freshman season, Davis has grabbed the attention of college programs through his commitment to his off-season training. Davis travels the country playing in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 tournaments.

”He’s played on a lot of travel teams. His dad and mom have done a great job of being an advocate for him,” said Omaha North head coach Larry Martin.

“Nebraska Elite is where I first started. Down in Florida, figured I could take my talents to another level with the harder team and a harder schedule, older people. So I felt like going down to Florida and stuff and nationally-wise would help me. And it helped a lot,” said Davis.

Davis has six catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. As well as he’s doing on the field, Davis is doing even better in the classroom.

”The number one thing is is that he’s taking care of academics and so he’s positioned himself at a young age to allow himself to be more marketable than some kids his age because he’s shown the consistency in our district through middle school in how well he’s done in school. And then now when he gets to the high school level he’s off to a great start, all A’s. And he’s doing extremely well so that makes it a lot easier when college coaches ask those questions,” said Martin.

After starting off the season with a two-point loss to Bellevue West, the Vikings have won five-straight games behind running back Te’Shaun Porter who leads the state in rushing yards. Davis has been contributing to Omaha North’s success as well, playing both receiver and cornerback when needed.

”My goals as of right now is just keep working hard on the field, inside the gym, inside the classes, continue to keep my grades right, and overall help to contribute to the team so we can all become better,” said Davis.

