6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread frost tonight, light freeze for many

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Colder air has taken over with temperatures struggling into the 50s this afternoon.

With a clearing sky and any wind going away this evening, the ingredients will come together to allow our temps to plummet.

6 First Alert Weather Day: Saturday AM (WOWT)

By midnight, most of us will already be approaching the 30s if not already there.

As dawn arrives, many of us will be at or below 32 degrees.

This means a widespread frost with many of us having a chance of a light freeze as well.

Bring any plants that you want to keep inside!

The good news is that we will warm up nicely through the afternoon with 60s for highs Saturday.

Saturday 6 to 6 Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday looks even nicer with mid 70s on the way.

The trend for mild weather continues through next week, meaning that any actions you take before tonight will buy your plants at least another 7-10 days.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.