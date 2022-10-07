6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Widespread frost tonight, light freeze for many

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Colder air has taken over with temperatures struggling into the 50s this afternoon.

With a clearing sky and any wind going away this evening, the ingredients will come together to allow our temps to plummet.

6 First Alert Weather Day: Saturday AM
6 First Alert Weather Day: Saturday AM(WOWT)

By midnight, most of us will already be approaching the 30s if not already there.

As dawn arrives, many of us will be at or below 32 degrees.

This means a widespread frost with many of us having a chance of a light freeze as well.

Bring any plants that you want to keep inside!

The good news is that we will warm up nicely through the afternoon with 60s for highs Saturday.

Saturday 6 to 6 Forecast
Saturday 6 to 6 Forecast(WOWT)

Sunday looks even nicer with mid 70s on the way.

The trend for mild weather continues through next week, meaning that any actions you take before tonight will buy your plants at least another 7-10 days.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse
Reports: Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign
Naked man ends up in an Omaha drainage pipe, refused to come out
OPS: Omaha middle school staff heard using ‘inappropriate language’
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
The state patrol believes the remains found in Clay County are those of Jasmine Garnett.
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

Latest News

WOWT 6 News First Alert: Drought monitor
6 News First Alert: Drought monitor
Friday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly today but we’ll see frosty & freezing temps Saturday morning
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Frost & a light freeze likely Saturday morning
Saturday Morning Temperatures
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooling temps to close the week, frost likely Saturday morning