WATCH: Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken square off in U.S. Senate debate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Retired Navy admiral Mike Franken (D – Sioux City) and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R – New Hartford) go head to head in a debate that saw the candidates answer questions about their platforms, concerns, and future plans.

Both candidates debated tonight at the Iowa public television studios in Johnston.

Senator Grassley says his top priorities are price caps on prescription drugs, fairness in cattle market prices, a balanced budget amendment, and protecting Social Security and Medicare

Admiral Franken says he supports laws regarding responsible gun ownership, immigration reform, and protecting reproductive rights.

Senator Grassley also said the Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness plan is “totally unfair.” Admiral Franken says the U-S has bailed out large corporations and banks in the past and forgiving student loans for low-income earners can pay off in the future.

You can watch the full debate below:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.