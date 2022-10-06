UPDATE: LFR battles two-alarm garage fire in Near South neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm garage fire in the Near South neighborhood.

Flames could be seen shooting from a garage near 16th and Rose Streets around 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening.

Firefighters got the fire under control, but Battalion Chief Jim Bopp says the garage has $50,000 in damage. Additionally, two vehicles were also damaged, but Chief Bopp says it’s unclear if they’re a total loss. It’s unclear what the total amount of damage is, as investigators are still working to determine what amount of the contents inside the garage.

Firefighters work to put out a two-alarm garage fire near 16th and Rose Thursday evening. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

No injuries have been reported. Bopp said the cause appeared to be a malfunction on a motor scooter that a resident was working on. Bopp added that there was a gas leak following the malfunction, and somehow the fire started as a result.

Fire destroyed a garage near 16th and Rose Streets around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. (10/11 NOW)

