Technology alerts Omaha first responders of car involved in high-speed crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We learned how technology alerted emergency crews in Lincoln to a violent crash this week.

A driver and five passengers slammed into a tree Sunday. One of the individuals had an iPhone 14. It has a new feature where it sensed the crash and called 911. Tragically all six people died.

Technology also played a role in a crash in Omaha.

It’s after 10 a.m. on a Wednesday when neighbors knew something was terribly wrong.

“You know how — errr — and the next thing I know I saw a red flash go by and a boom. I open the door. The car is smoking, airbags beeping and nobody got out.”

A neighbor, who didn’t want to be on camera, called 911.

“I thought they hit a pole but it turned out to be my neighbor’s truck.”

But technology had already started to get first responders involved. The Ford has an automatic crash notification system.

“It’s a crash notification. Check well-being. They put it in as either 18th and Pratt or 16th and Pratt,” said 911 dispatch.

That alert system has its limits. Only human intelligence, those on the ground, could offer this type of detail to 911.

“It’s going to be personal injury. Juveniles running from a vehicle,” said 911 dispatch.

Neighbors said the two struggled to get out of the vehicle.

“The man is standing up. And the lady is trying to get the door open.”

And then ran.

Omaha police spotted the female passenger a few blocks away with a leg injury. The driver, for now, got away. Neighbors don’t understand why someone would be driving so fast on this side street. And it’s not the first time.

“It’s scary. Anyone could have been walking out here. I sweep the sidewalk and stuff. If I was out there, I could have gotten hit.”

Investigators were looking into whether the vehicle had been stolen.

Fortunately, for one of the neighbors, the parked Chevy pickup that was hit from behind didn’t have any obvious damage to it.

