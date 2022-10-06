Second suspect identified, arrested in Omaha guitar shop robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have identified and arrested a second suspect in a frightening armed robbery over the summer.

Records show Marco Lopez, 29 of San Antonio, Texas, was booked in the Douglas County jail Wednesday evening. He was booked for five counts of robbery and four counts of false imprisonment.

According to records, two men entered Ground Floor Guitar in the Blackstone District in broad daylight on July 1. Four customers and employees were inside. One also had a dog.

One robber claimed he had a gun. Several victims were ordered to empty their pockets. Then all four victims and the dog were forced into a bathroom in the basement. One victim said he also had his hands tied behind his back. They were told not to come out or they would be shot.

The first suspect arrested, Jorge Lopez, 30, was awaiting trial on the same charges that Marco Lopez is facing. Bond for Jorge Lopez was set at $1 million in July. His case is awaiting trial.

