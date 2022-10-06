Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold front moving through today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front will move through during the morning hours today. That will increase the clouds and the wind this afternoon leading to a high temperature in the upper 60s a bit earlier than usual in the early afternoon.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

That north breeze will increase and gust to near 30 mph at times this afternoon as that cooler air moves in.

Thursday Winds (WOWT)

There is a small chance of a shower or sprinkle after 3pm today but the vast majority of us will stay dry once again.

The colder air moving in will lead to the coldest afternoon of the week Friday. Highs will only reach the mid 50s as the clouds decrease through the day.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Friday night the coldest air of the season will settle in leading to our 6 First Alert Weather Day Saturday morning. That is when temperatures will fall into the 30-35 degree range leading to a widespread frost for us all. A few areas may actually see a light freeze in some valleys as well.

First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

After that frigid morning we’ll be able to warm quickly back into the 60s by Saturday afternoon. 70s then return on Sunday.

