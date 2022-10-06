Rock band Paramore postpones Omaha tour stop, citing COVID-19 case

A post from the band said there was a positive case ‘within the touring party.’
(PHOTO: Live Nation Entertainment)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rock band Paramore postponed its Thursday concert, posting on social media hours before it was set to take place at the Orpheum Theater.

According to the post, “a case of COVID-19 within the touring party” prompted them to reschedule the Omaha tour stop as well as the Saturday concert planned in Oklahoma City.

Omaha’s concert was rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 25; tickets purchased for Thursday night’s show will be valid on that date. Those who can’t make the new concert date can get a refund on their tickets.

The band is on its first tour since 2018, with stops across North America. The two-month tour began this month in Bakersfield, Calif., and will ends in Mexico City, Mexico at the Corona Capital Festival in November.

