Reports: Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign

University of Florida announced him as sole choice for its president
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse(Courtesy photo)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly expected to resign to take a job with the University of Florida.

The university issued a statement naming Sasse as their recommendation for sole finalist for its president by unanimous recommendation from its Board of Trustees.

“This is right for the University of Florida, right for the state of Florida and right for the Sasse family,” Rahul Patel, chair of the Presidential Search Committee, said in the release. “Ben brings intellectual curiosity, a belief in the power and potential of American universities, and an unmatched track record of leadership spanning higher education, government and the private sector.”

This is a breaking story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
OPS: Omaha middle school staff heard using ‘inappropriate language’
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
CHI Health patient procedure canceled without notice due to IT security incident
Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured

Latest News

Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
WOWT Election 2022: Testing election voting machines in Pottawattamie County
Election 2022: Testing election voting machines in Pottawattamie County
Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Consumer watchdog calls Biden admin airline transparency push ‘good first step’
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case