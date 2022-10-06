Reports: Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly expected to resign to take a job with the University of Florida.

The university issued a statement naming Sasse as their recommendation for sole finalist for its president by unanimous recommendation from its Board of Trustees.

“This is right for the University of Florida, right for the state of Florida and right for the Sasse family,” Rahul Patel, chair of the Presidential Search Committee, said in the release. “Ben brings intellectual curiosity, a belief in the power and potential of American universities, and an unmatched track record of leadership spanning higher education, government and the private sector.”

