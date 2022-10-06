Omaha nonprofit aims to helps homeless ahead of cold weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Open Door Mission is trying to help people get out of the elements through its street outreach program.

The mission staff goes out to where homeless people are staying and tries to build relationships and offer food and clothing. There are some people who will refuse to come in out of the cold.

The trees are giving us their annual colorful signal, cold weather is on its way. For people who have no shelter right now, things could really start to get rough.

“When I first became homeless I was devastated, but then I realized I know how to adapt quite well and I did.”

Diana says she’s been out on the streets for about four years, she has been in and out of shelters, and she says she prefers to be out here.

“Well for one, some of the people and I’m tired of getting my stuff stolen.”

Officials at the Open Door Mission say there’s a growing number of elderly people who are living on the streets.

“Including first time homeless that have come to us, for some folks because their behaviors are such in nursing homes they’re not allowed to stay there and so they just exit them,” said Steve Frazee.

Diana says she has been banned and barred from one area shelter. Steve Frazee is with the Open Door Mission and he says when those without shelter make camp in rundown vacant homes the elements aren’t the only thing fighting against them.

“You come across people who aren’t the kindest and will take advantage or harm you for the things you have,” said Frazee.

Frazee says they are doing all they can to get people off the streets and to a safe place out of the elements by reaching out and offering help.

“And so we build relationships to help keep them alive and so if you need food we’re going to give you food,” said Frazee.

But Diana plans to tough it out on the streets, despite her predictions of the upcoming months.

“By the chill that’s been kind of drifting in I think we’re going to have a pretty harsh winter.”

“We can’t require people to come here but if you do come here we’re able to then begin that process of being able to get you into some permanent housing is our goal,” said Frazee.

Frazee says the message delivered during the height of COVID that congregate housing is a dangerous place has stuck in the minds of many homeless people and it will take a lot of time to convince people it’s safe to come in out of the cold.

