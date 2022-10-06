Nebraska officials to hold public hearing on CARES Act housing funds plan

Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska State Capitol(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state announced Thursday that it will hold a hearing next week to welcome public comment on plans to reallocate CARES Act funds.

In its release, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development called the changes a “substantial amendment to its 2019 Annual Action Plan,” noting it will specifically impact funds earmarked for housing.

The amendment is expected to be available electronically starting Tuesday.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Lincoln in the second-floor Ogallala Aquifer Conference Room of the Fallbrook State Office Building, located at 245 Fallbrook Blvd.

The Nebraska DED is responsible for administering $14,130,912 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds from the U.S. Department of Housing.

“This allocation was split into three method-of-distribution categories: Coronavirus Related Emergency Payments; Economic Development; and Emergent Threat. The purpose of the amendment under discussion is to reallocate a portion of funding from the original method-of-distribution category of Coronavirus Related Emergency Payments to Economic Development and Emergent Threat categories,” the Nebraska DED release states.

Other ways to participate

Anyone unable to attend the hearing will be able to watch online.

Comments can be submitted — no later than 6 p.m. Central on Thursday, Oct. 20 — by email to ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov with the phrase “2019 AAP Substantial Amendment” in the subject line; or by sending them to Nebraska Department of Economic Development, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666.

Those requiring sensory accommodations can contact Rebecca Schademann at 402-471-3172 or ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov for assistance.

Spanish-speakers can contact Departamento de Desarrollo Economico, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666, o ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov.

