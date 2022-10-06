Motorcyclist killed in crash near Cotner and O Street, passenger in hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said the driver of a motorcycle is dead and his passenger is in the hospital, following a crash Wednesday.

LPD said shortly before 5:45 p.m., a black SUV and a motorcycle were both traveling westbound on O Street when they attempted to merge into the same lane and collided near Cotner Boulevard. The collision caused the motorcycle to fall and slide into a car.

Police said the motorcycle driver, 23-year-old Kody Berner of Ashland, was transported to a hospital where he later died. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, is in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the SUV and car were not injured. No citations have been issued.

O Street, westbound, from Lyncrest Drive to Cotner Blvd was closed for several hours, before being reopened a little after 11:45 p.m. late Wednesday night.

