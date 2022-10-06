Kearney welcomes Denver Air Connection, cuts ribbon on Kearney Flight Services

Denver Air Connection
Denver Air Connection
By Michael Shively - News Channel Nebraska
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - A new era at the Kearney Regional Airport is starting to take shape.

The city celebrated the ribbon cutting for the remodeled Kearney Flight Services complex and was introduced to a new air service provider on Wednesday. Denver Air Connection takes over after Sky West terminated its contract due to a pilot shortage.

“I think that the folks will find that our airline is a pleasant surprise,” Director of Business Development Jon Coleman said. “I think they’ll find the onboard experience to be something that they haven’t experienced on an airliner for some time.”

Denver Air Connection will operate 50-passenger regional jets with 12 nonstop round trip flights per week to Denver International Airport. Booking, baggage transfer and flight transfers are available through United and American Airlines.

Director of Business Development Jon Coleman says every community the airline serves has wanted to renew its contract.

“We like being part of smaller communities because there’s a sense that we matter,” Coleman said. “We make a difference in people’s lives.”

City officials say U.S. Senator Deb Fischer and her office played a critical role in helping gather bids for a new carrier and getting Department of Transportation approval. She also supported the infrastructure bill that’s helping fund airport terminal renovations.

“These are the things that the federal government and the state government should be helping with, those big projects that it’s difficult for citizens, for cities, for communities to be able to work on by themselves,” Fischer said.

Kearney Flight Services provides fuel service and local logistics help for all aircraft flying into Kearney. Assistant Airport Director Steve Cole is happy with the entity’s new space.

“We’ve done a ton of upgrades, we’ve modernized it. It is one of the nicest FBO’s - as we call them - in the state of Nebraska if not our region altogether,” Cole said.

Combine the improved facility, new airline and future plans… and Cole likes the direction of the airport.

“The community will notice right away the level of customer service will be vastly improved,” Cole said. “When you combine that with the terminal renovations that we’re doing, we’re going to be in really good shape here in the next nine months.”

Construction on the grant-funded $4.77 million terminal renovation and expansion will start as soon as it gets FAA approval.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse
Reports: Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign
Naked man ends up in an Omaha drainage pipe, refused to come out
OPS: Omaha middle school staff heard using ‘inappropriate language’
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
The state patrol believes the remains found in Clay County are those of Jasmine Garnett.
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

Latest News

Omaha Everyday: Omaha Classic Film Event
Omaha Everyday: Omaha Classic Film Event
Douglas County Historical Society needs a place for annual sale
One of Texas’ most wanted fugitives arrested in Council Bluffs
Three men are in custody in connection to a homicide in downtown Lincoln on Sept. 25.
Additional arrests made in downtown Lincoln homicide
A crew installs a gin pole on the old 6 News WOWT tower to help the three workers take the...
6 News WOWT tower crew installs gin pole