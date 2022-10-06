Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooling temps to close the week, frost likely Saturday morning

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front charged through the area Thursday afternoon, bringing a breezy north wind with it.

With some cloud cover moving through, temperatures overnight will not drop quite as far as they could with this sort of Canadian air mass.

Even still, lows will be near 40 degrees, making for a chilly start to our Friday.

Despite getting more sunshine as the day goes on, our temperatures will not be recovering all that much with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday 6 to 6 Forecast
Friday 6 to 6 Forecast(WOWT)

The clearing sky will set us up for temperatures to plunge into the low to mid 30s by Saturday morning.

This means a widespread frost across the area and some of our valleys may even see a light freeze take place.

It is going to be a short-lived cool down though.

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures top out in the mid 60s and we will be back in the 70s for Sunday.

Nighttime temperatures will be warmer too, with lows in the mid 40s.

Next week stays mild, meaning that any actions you take for your plants on Friday will likely give them at least another seven to ten days.

