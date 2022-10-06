Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha taken into custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate that was reported missing in late September was taken into custody Wednesday.

Matthew Hurich, 44, was taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office according to the release.

It’s reported Hurich and Clifford Brown, 23, left Community Corrections Center – Omaha on September 22. Brown turned himself in last Monday to Omaha police.

Matthew Hurich (PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

The release states Hurich was serving 11 years and eight months to 30 years on charges including robbery and terroristic threats out of Lancaster County. Hurich started his sentence in April 2014.

He has a pending release date of June 2033 with the possibility of parole on April 2024.

