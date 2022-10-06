Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha taken into custody

(KBJR)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate that was reported missing in late September was taken into custody Wednesday.

Matthew Hurich, 44, was taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office according to the release.

It’s reported Hurich and Clifford Brown, 23, left Community Corrections Center – Omaha on September 22. Brown turned himself in last Monday to Omaha police.

Matthew Hurich
Matthew Hurich(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

The release states Hurich was serving 11 years and eight months to 30 years on charges including robbery and terroristic threats out of Lancaster County. Hurich started his sentence in April 2014.

He has a pending release date of June 2033 with the possibility of parole on April 2024.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
OPS: Omaha middle school staff heard using ‘inappropriate language’
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
CHI Health patient procedure canceled without notice due to IT security incident
Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured

Latest News

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse
Reports: Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign
Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska officials to hold public hearing on CARES Act housing funds plan
WOWT Crews ruptures natural gas line under Omaha street
Crews ruptures natural gas line under Omaha street
WOWT BREAKING: Ben Sasse to resign from U.S. Senate
BREAKING: Ben Sasse to resign from U.S. Senate