Early voting begins in Douglas County, about 82K ballots mailed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are closing in on the 2022 general election, the polls will open on November 8th, and there are many voters who have already cast their ballots.

Early voting is underway, and Douglas County election commissioners have collected ballots from drop boxes across the county. Those early ballots are arriving at homes across the county. Many voters will make their choices at the kitchen table.

“Early ballots were mailed on Monday, we sent about 75,000 on Monday, we’ve sent about 6,000 since so we’ve got about 82,000 total ballots out there in voter’s hands,” said Brian Kruse.

There are voters who are wasting little time, some of those ballots are already making their way to drop boxes all across the county.

“Today is the first day we’ve really gotten any back and it looks like we maybe got a 1,000 today, historically, after this first weekend and folks have a chance over the weekend to sit down and think about things and look at them we’ll really start seeing the returns ramp up next week,” said Kruse.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says in-person early voting will begin Tuesday, October 11 and there will be extended hours once we move closer to the election.

“You have to sign right here on your envelope in order for it to be accepted,” said Kruse.

Kruse reminds early voters that they must sign the ballot before mailing it in or dropping it in the box. Kruse expects about 50% of Douglas County voters will cast early ballots in the upcoming election.

If you need more information or have any questions about voting go to the Douglas County Election Commission website.

