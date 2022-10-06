Coaches helping the Huskers deal with scar tissue from the past

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the way the the 2021 season went and the start of this one, it was natural to lack some confidence. The results didn’t justify it. After all that, the staff believes this team can win the west division and they are delivering that message.

Tuesday Mark Whipple said “I don’t know if they think we can really win every game, we’re good enough I think.”

You don’t normally hear a coach speak that candid about his players, but there is likely a reason why it is appropriate in this situation. Today when asked about that observation from Whipple, Mickey Joseph was right there with him.

“I think he’s right on, look at it now they haven’t won a lot of games, if you were on this team and you lost nine straight would you think you could win every game it’s human nature to doubt yourself. We talk to them about not doubting themselves and we do have high expectations for them but right now I think they’re in a good place mentally as far as what the coaches are asking them to do to win football games, so I think they’re turning over a new leaf, they did it when they finally had it done Saturday night I think now they can see it.”

We likely saw Adrian Martinez work through the same process at Kansas State, after the Wildcats lost to Tulane the coaches wanted him to be play more free, to not focus too much on avoiding turnovers. The reaction was a great one for Adrian and K-State in Norman the next week when they went in and knocked off what was a top ten team. There is a fresh start feel and uncharacteristically the Huskers feel like an underdog. It is a very different role, but one that might work well this fall.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
OPS: Omaha middle school staff heard using ‘inappropriate language’
LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
Court records provide new details about Lincoln girl accused of killing father
Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio set to open with new owners as ‘The Mio’

Latest News

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple instructs players from the sidelines as they play...
Mark Whipple on his frustration Saturday and Huskers belief to run the table
Nebraska's Anthony Grant, right, carries the ball as Trent Hixson, center, holds off Indiana's...
Huskers unique rushing attack and Malcolm Hartzog earns Big Ten freshman award
WOWT Big Red Extra: Huskers prepare for Rutgers
Big Red Extra: Huskers prepare for Rutgers
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph gives a fist bump to a fan while leading his team...
Huskers win their first under Mickey Joseph beating Indiana 35-21