CHI Health advises IT security incident still affecting systems

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health has been dealing with an IT security issue this week and on Thursday advised that its parent company was still managing the problem.

“Our IT teams have taken some of our systems offline, which is impacting some of our facilities,” a CHI Health spokesperson said in an email on Thursday.

Those systems include electronic health records, CHI Health said earlier this week, noting it has been working with existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the effects of the outage.

The organization’s parent company, Common Spirit Health, has been managing what they called an IT security incident since Monday.

Statement from CHI Health

“We continue to provide patient care and our clinics and hospitals remain open. We have, however, made some temporary adjustments, including rescheduling or delaying certain appointments or procedures on a case-by-case basis. We apologize for this inconvenience. If patients have questions or concerns about upcoming appointments or medical needs, they can call their provider’s office. Please understand there may be longer wait times due to an increased level of calls. There also may be increased wait times at clinics and hospitals. We are working to resolve the issues as soon as possible. We are grateful to our staff and physicians, who are doing everything possible to minimize the impact to our patients. We take our responsibility to our patients very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience.”

