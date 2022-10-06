6 News expands local programming with First at 3 newscast

Dave Zawilinski anchors the 6 News WOWT First at 3 afternoon newscast.
Dave Zawilinski anchors the 6 News WOWT First at 3 afternoon newscast.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT has added a one-hour newscast: First at 3 airs at 3 p.m. weekdays.

The newscast, which debuted Monday, is anchored by former 6 News Daybreak anchor Dave Zwalinski, joined by Chief Meteorologist Emily Roeller with weather reporting from Meteorologist David Koeller.

The full slate of 6 News reporters will also be contributors to the show.

Lauren Taylor, from left, joins anchor Dave Zawilinski, Jacqueline Fernandez, and meteorologist...
Lauren Taylor, from left, joins anchor Dave Zawilinski, Jacqueline Fernandez, and meteorologist David Koeller for the 6 News WOWT First at 3 afternoon newscast.(WOWT)

“6 News offers the most local television news programming in the market with 39.5 hours weekly, which demonstrates our serious commitment to being the news and weather leader,” said Dave Kaplar, news director at 6 News WOWT. “Research has shown us the appetite for more local newscasts in Omaha, and by adding another hour daily, we can expand the scope and depth of our storytelling and ensure we are serving our communities better.”

6 News WOWT Vice President and General Manager Jim McKernan said the overriding consideration for adding news was the importance of local news as the “strategic centerpiece” of a local station.

WOWT 6 News is pleased to welcome Jim McKernan as the station's new General Manager.
WOWT 6 News is pleased to welcome Jim McKernan as the station's new General Manager.(Courtesy photo)

The demand for more news and the audience recognition that local television news is by far the most trustworthy source for news in a very divided country, he said.

“Trust is everything,” McKernan said.

Dave Zawilinski joined the 6 News WOWT team as a morning anchor in October 2014. Born and raised in Connecticut before moving to Dallas as a teen, Dave started out his television career as a sports intern at WOI in Des Moines, Iowa, becoming the sports director there in 2012.

Emily Roehler joined the 6 First Alert weather team as chief meteorologist in October 2021. She began her career as the weekend meteorologist at NTV News in Kearney, Neb., covering central Nebraska and north-central Kansas. From there, she moved to Colorado Springs as KKTV 11 News’s weekend meteorologist and later the meteorologist for the weekday morning newscast. She then moved on to WeatherNation in Denver before returning to Colorado Springs in 2018 as the Weekday Evening Meteorologist for FOX21 News.

David Koeller joined the 6 First Alert weather team in September 2018. David grew up in Kansas City and attended St. Louis University beginning in 2008. While at SLU, he interned at Fox 2 and KMBC 9 in Kansas City. In 2012, he moved to Springfield, Mo., to serve as the chief meteorologist for FOX 5 until he landed in Omaha.

