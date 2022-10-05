Two suspicious fires in Omaha under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are checking into two suspicious fires. One started at a North Omaha business the other in a neighborhood that is in transition.

New construction is underway near 25th and Binney. Habitat for Humanity is building a brand new home to add to this improving neighborhood.

But right next door is a vacant house that was totally destroyed by fire. Omaha Fire Department officials say the fire is suspicious which concerns the folks at Habitat for Humanity who are building right next door to the burned out unoccupied structure.

“We know the danger and what they can do in a neighborhood so this is a home on 25th and Binney. We have reached out to the owner of that property a number of times, we have not heard back because we have been trying to buy that property,” said Tracie McPherson.

Neighbors say the house has been vacant for years. They see transits come and go. Tracie McPherson is with Habitat for Humanity and says this eyesore is setting the neighborhood back.

“When you make an investment in a community and we see other people making investments in their homes fixing them up we know that a vacant property is not adding to the value of anybody’s home,” said McPherson.

The second fire broke out last week at Container One. Crews found fires in multiple areas of the business. The smokey fire set a lot of black smoke into the air, firefighters believe this fire caused more than a quarter of a million dollars in damage.

“Our fire investing unit is currently investigating the fires, looks to be suspicious at this time,” said Scott Fitzpatrick.

Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick says it’s important for people to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity going on around homes or businesses.

“So that’s why we want to prevent the fires before they even start so that’s why we want people to be actively. If you see something call 911, if you see a fire we can get it early it will help prevent loss of property and help prevent our firefighters from getting hurt,” said Fitzpatrick.

Omaha Fire Department officials ask if you know anything about these two suspicious fires you can call the Arson Hotline at 402-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

