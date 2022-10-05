Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler air moving in heading towards a frosty Saturday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cooler air has started to move in this morning as any overnight showers move east. We should be able to start with some sun in the area before more clouds move in from the north for the afternoon and bring a slight chance of a shower back into the area.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

We should be able to warm into the mid 70s this afternoon but it will be noticeably cooler than yesterday.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

A few more showers are possible Thursday afternoon as a cold front passes but those too will be light and very spotty. Cooler air will settle in behind it too with a high near 70 likely Thursday before the coldest afternoon of the week Friday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Saturday is still a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the likely widespread frost in the area in the morning hours. Be sure to cover up any plants you’d likely to save because we should be able to warm up quite a bit again after Saturday morning.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

