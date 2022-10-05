Pottawattamie County tests voting machines

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County election workers are spending several days testing the voting machines ahead of the midterm elections.

The testing process is free and open for the public to watch.

“Iowans get one of the best voting turnouts in the country but we want to make sure they understand the full process,” says Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate.

They’re testing all 40 election machines to make sure they work properly. Every vote tabulator undergoes an accuracy test.

“We just want to make sure that it’s all cleared of any previous votes so they have to clear it out, make sure it’s all zeroed out, print that out to make sure with a paper receipt that there’s zero votes in that machine,” says Melvyn Houser, Auditor & Commissioner of Elections.

Then they’ll run a series of pre-marked test ballots through, to make sure the machine is reading it right.

“If there’s something that needs to be fixed, that’s when they have the time to do that. But these machines are also designed to make sure the voter is successful. Let’s say you didn’t fill out the ballot correctly, you double voted, maybe you voted for two people in the same office. The machine will real quickly tell you that before you leave the voting area so you can fix that,” says Pate.

It’s also double-checked with a receipt. Though it’s similar, the testing process runs a bit differently than in Douglas County.

“The only thing really different is they have a central vote, meaning they count all the votes at one central location rather than having a machine like this at every place doing it,” says Pate.

Iowa voters should keep in mind, the rules this year are slightly different. A law signed by Governor Reynolds in 2021 shortened the early voting period from 29 to 20 days. It also requires most mail-in ballots be received by the time polls close on Election day.

“If you’re going to do absentee, you need to allow time to get it done. The mail system is not overnight delivery,” says Pate.

Testing all these machines will take about a week. First and foremost, election auditors say their goal is transparency with voters.

“It reads those ballots like a loaf of bread at the grocery store; it’s a UPC symbol,” says Houser.

“They’re not hooked to the internet. The fact that we have an audit procedure to compare what the paper ballot says and what the tabulator says; all those are safety measures,” says Pate.

If you have any questions about voting in the upcoming election, it’s recommended you reach out to your local auditor’s office.

If you’re in Iowa, go to voterready.iowa.gov.

