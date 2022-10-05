OPS: Omaha middle school staff heard using ‘inappropriate language’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Omaha Public Schools met with a middle-schooler’s family Wednesday morning to talk over a situation the district said happened this week.

Student families and staff at Beveridge Middle School were notified of the two offending incidents in a letter sent by Principal Tiffany Molina on Tuesday, according to an email from an OPS spokeswoman.

“In one, a student said they overheard a conversation among staff using inappropriate language. In the other, unrelated situation, a staff member repeated the offensive language when guiding students on the use of good judgement [sic],” the letter states.

OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan met with the family at the school district’s Teacher Administration Center on Cuming Street “to discuss the matter with them directly,” the email states.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Read the letter sent to families

Dear Beveridge Middle Staff and Families, A safe, welcoming environment at Beveridge Middle is always our priority. We care deeply about our students and staff. This week, we received two separate reports of staff potentially using offensive and inappropriate language. In one, a student said they overheard a conversation among staff using inappropriate language. In the other, unrelated situation, a staff member repeated the offensive language when guiding students on the use of good judgement. In both situations, we acted immediately to investigate. We take this most seriously. We value an open and inclusive community and are working to understand what occurred. Our school shares this message to ensure open communication with our families. Privacy concerns limit the information we can offer, but please call the school at 531-299-2280 if you need to talk with our administration. Thank you for your continued support of Beveridge Middle and Omaha Public Schools. Sincerely, Tiffany Molina Principal

