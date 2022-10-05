Omaha Yards owner heading to Florida to help Hurricane Ian victims

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Time is ticking and Amos J Foresta still has lots to load in his truck before his big trip to Florida.

“Right now, there’s such a wide variety of things needed in Florida from basic supplies to doing something on the ground, manpower, helping out, hauling stuff away,” Foresta said.

It all started when AJ Foresta and his fiance were sitting at the kitchen table watching Hurricane Ian unfold on tv.

“It was pretty devastating right from the start,” Foresta said.

AJ Owns Omaha Yards, a fencing company that helps repair fences and yards. Now, AJ wants to use those skills to repair all the damage done in Florida, especially to those who still have their homes.

“They don’t have food, they don’t have electricity, they don’t have phone cell service,” Foresta said. “So, I think my company as a whole, we’re just going to go down and be support.”

He has also collaborated with local businesses like Autographix and Torc Motorsports to gather food and other materials to take.

“We have lots of contacts here in Omaha people have reached out volunteering to give items to help us out,” Foresta said.

AJ said he’s preparing in any way he can to help out Hurricane Ian victims. He said he’s taking his truck, some power tools, and even a power generator.

“We’re just going to do the best we can with what we got,” Foresta said.

